HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to one study, buying local during the holiday season drives about $18 billion into the local economy in a single day.

We’re talking about small business Saturday which takes place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Roseann Freitas with Better Business Bureau joins KHON2 with ideas for businesses and shoppers.

Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 by American Express, It takes place the day after Black Friday, and it has proven to the perfect time to stop in and support your local independent business retailers.

“The Better Business Bureau is pleased to support Small Business Saturday and urges people to support small businesses in their communities,” reads the BBB website. “Shopping locally, whether in person or online, benefits your local economy and has a positive impact on your community at large. You can often find unique and personalized gifts that have the personal touch of a local business.”

To demonstrate how important Small Business Saturday is to the local economy, BBB offers the following tips:

Get involved. Many communities host special events to celebrate and support the businesses that make your hometown unique. Find out what local events are happening in your area on the Small Business Saturday website or visit your local chamber of commerce or merchants’ association.

Sign up for email alerts. Save a few dollars on your holiday budget by signing up for Small Business Saturday email specials offered by the merchants in your area. Remember, you’ll probably get additional deals throughout the year, not just during the holidays.

Research the shops nearest to you. Find out what past customers say by reading reviews online, such as those on BBB.org, and click here to learn what shops participate.

Connect with businesses on social media. Many small businesses will advertise their sales via social media. Use #ShopSmall to search for information and share activities.

Invite your friends and family. Turn this shopping event into a “friends and family” extravaganza! Visit your favorite local stores or explore a new one. Take time to get to know the business owners and local community officials, and get a head start on the holidays while enjoying time with loved ones.

Don’t just shop small; eat small! Many people think shopping at local retail stores is the only way to participate. However, small, independently owned restaurants, bakeries, and coffee shops would love to invite new customers while they’re out and about.

Share your experience. Take a selfie at your favorite small business. Share it on social media with the hashtags #BBB and #ShopSmall to tell the world you’re a big fan of small businesses. Click here to leave a review. Remember, these shops are open all year as well!

Look for the BBB Seal. It’s the Sign of a Better Business. Shop confidently on Small Business Saturday by choosing businesses prioritizing trust and ethics in the marketplace. Shop with confidence and peace of mind this holiday season, avoid scams and make smart purchasing decisions.

Since 86% of us have not yet done our holiday shopping, Small Business Saturday is the perfect opportunity to get those gifts at good prices that support our local economy.