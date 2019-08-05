Sweet Enemy Clothing Grand Opening

It’s a new beginning for Sweet Enemy Clothing! The company launched six years ago, and they specialize in streetwear, vintage and thrift apparel. Sweet Enemy Clothing is making a big move from the Ohana Hale Marketplace to their first stand alone location. Owner Drew Honda, joined us this morning with the details.
