It’s a new beginning for Sweet Enemy Clothing! The company launched six years ago, and they specialize in streetwear, vintage and thrift apparel. Sweet Enemy Clothing is making a big move from the Ohana Hale Marketplace to their first stand alone location. Owner Drew Honda, joined us this morning with the details.
www.sweetenemyonline.com
Sweet Enemy Clothing Grand Opening
It’s a new beginning for Sweet Enemy Clothing! The company launched six years ago, and they specialize in streetwear, vintage and thrift apparel. Sweet Enemy Clothing is making a big move from the Ohana Hale Marketplace to their first stand alone location. Owner Drew Honda, joined us this morning with the details.