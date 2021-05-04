You can join the Battleship Missouri Memorial and the World War II Foundation for an advanced viewing of “Surrender on the USS Missouri” followed by a roundtable discussion with the film’s producer & director, Tim Gray and Surrender Ceremony eyewitness, Don Fosburg. Narrated by country music star Luke Bryan, the documentary “Surrender on the USS Missouri” focuses on the Japanese surrender on September 2, 1945, ending World War II. Tim Gray joined us this morning with all of the details.
https://ussmissouri.org/events/community-events/mojoe
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/surrender-on-the-uss-missouri-film-premiere-talk-story-tickets-143925686603
“Surrender on the USS Missouri” Advanced Screening
