Supporting Local: Pop-Up Makeke

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s an online pop-up marketplace that supports local artists and small business owners called Pop-Up Makeke.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

So how can you showcase your items? Kuhio Lewis, President & CEO of Pop-Up Makeke, joined us this morning to explain how vendors can get involved.

For more information, click here.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories