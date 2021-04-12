Support Special Olympics Hawaii this Spring

Special Olympics Hawaii is springing into action with a virtual fundraising event and campaign, which will benefit local athletes statewide this spring season. Tracey Bender, Director of Development with the Special Olympics Hawaii, joined us this morning with details on how we can get involved.

The Virtual High Five Campaign runs now through the end of April. The text-to-donate campaign encourages supporters to “send a virtual high five” by making a donation of $5 via text. To make a donation, simply text SOHI5 to 44321.

For more information on Special Olympics Hawaii, visit www.sohawaii.org.