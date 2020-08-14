Support Hawaii Foodbank’s annual food drive this weekend

For the first time ever, the Hawaii Foodbank’s annual food drive will be held virtually on August 15th.

The organization says, the decision was made after consulting with local health leaders about the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19.

Those who want to help can do so in three ways:

You can visit the hawaii foodbank’s website and donate food virtually.

You can spread awareness on social media.

You can make a monetary donation online.



Since the start of the pandemic, the Hawaii Foodbank has purchased more than 4.75 million dollars in emergency food, compared to its typical annual budget of $400,000.