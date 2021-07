HONOLULU (KHON2) –Pandemic panic buying might be a thing of the past, but now the stores are the ones doing the stockpiling.

According to reports, some supermarkets are starting to stock up on items with a longer shelf life like frozen meats and packaged foods. Stockpiles of certain items ramped up for some retailers after they received notice of potential price increases from distributors.

Experts say the potential spike could be due to increased shipping costs, or labor and supply shortages.