With the Supreme Court’s recent decision on student loans, interest will start accruing again on September 1 and payments resume in October. Con artists will try to exploit the situation and confuse borrowers with various schemes.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Roseann Freitas, PR & Communications Manager of the Better Business Bureau was on Wake up 2Day this morning to give tips on protecting yourself against student loan fraud.

Roseann answered some important questions that may protect you from getting scammed.

Plan ahead to avoid fraud by finding your loan servicer, (your account can be found on the federal student aid website), updating your contact information on the site and with the lender, and enroll in a repayment plan.

Borrowers are concerned about repaying. Con artists play on the emotion by offering to help reduce or consolidate loans. They also impersonate government organizations. These con artists also lie about forgiveness options.

One thing borrowers should know is that they don’t need to pay for help with student loans as they can’t do anything the individual can’t do on their own. If you are financially struggling, go to the federal student aid website, which has various options and information. Don’t share your FSA login information, which could lead to identity theft.