HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Lunalilo Scholars Program (LSP) at Kapi'olani Community College recently received a $1.2 million grant from Kaneta Foundation, which supports Native Hawaiian students and students in financial need, their first year in college.

According to UH, in 2012, a robust philanthropic investment from the Kaneta Foundation launched the King William Charles Lunalilo Scholars Project, now referred to as the "Lunalilo Scholars Program," giving 21 Hawai'i residents the chance to receive a transformative first-year college experience for free.