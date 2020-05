Hawaii’s First Lady is leading Story Time to keep Keiki engaged with reading while they’re at home. Dawn Amano-Ige, First Lady of the State of Hawaii, joined us this morning with all of the details.

This week’s book is: “If You Give A Pig A Pancake”. It’s a fun and colorful book about a little girl who welcomes a pig into her home. It’s a story about how one thing can lead to another, how one pancake can lead to a bath, and who knows what a bath will lead to.