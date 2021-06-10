State wants to hear from you ahead of Red Light pilot program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A virtual public hearing will be held for the proposed rules of a new law that would add cameras at certain intersections. The cameras would then take pictures of those who run a red light.

The public hearing, which will be held virtually using Microsoft Teams, is set to take place on June 17 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Written comments will be accepted through Thursday, June 17, and can be sent to the following address:

Hawaii Department of Transportation

Motor Vehicle Safety Office

98-339 Ponohana Place Aiea, HI 96701

To access the virtual public hearing, which will be held using Microsoft Teams, click here or call 1(808) 829-4853. The Conference ID is 245 735 292#.