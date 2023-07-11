More affordable housing units are coming to Hawaii. It’s part of the Ka Lei Momi Redevelopment Project. Hakim Ouansafi, the executive director of the Hawaii Public Housing Authority, joined Wake Up 2day with details.

“The Ka Lei Momi Project is the start of our journey to revitalize multiple communities within our public housing inventory,” said HPHA Executive Director Hakim Ouansafi. “Redevelopment presents an exceptional opportunity to close the gap between the need and supply of affordable housing in Hawaiʻi while also transforming our existing low-density public housing properties into modern, mixed-use, mixed-income, transit-oriented communities. The only option to serve the waitlists and give choices to our residents to remain near their ohana, is to build more housing especially in areas where there is concentration of poverty.”

This announcement follows the recent bill signings by Governor Josh Green, M.D., that bring relief to the housing shortage, support for individuals facing homelessness, and a supportive housing pilot program. “All of these pieces work together to really help alleviate the housing crisis,” said Governor Green. “We are grateful to the leadership of both the House and Senate for supporting our shared vision to meaningfully generate significant relief for our working families and our most vulnerable communities.”