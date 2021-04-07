State crews clear out homeless camps near Diamond Head

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources is working to clear over 30 camps on both sides of Diamond Head this week.

DLNR says the clean-up at Diamond Head is part of a larger statewide coordinated effort to manage threats to natural and cultural resources on State lands and parks under DLNR jurisdiction.

“The statewide efforts by DLNR are not focused only on cleanup and enforcement of ‘no camping’ rules,” explained Pua Aiu, who serves as Homeless Coordinator for DLNR. “Housing is a piece, outreach is a piece and enforcement is a piece of the plan and if you don’t have all three, it’s not going to work.”

“Having HPD join us has been very helpful because they can easily make connections between what may be happening in Waikiki and what’s happening on Diamond Head. Our officers cannot always make those connections because they only patrol DLNR lands,” Aiu added.

At Diamond Head, other key partners are case workers from the Institute for Human Services, the City T.E.A.M. Work Hawaii program and social work students from the University of Hawaii, who assist in outreach and notification to homeless individuals prior to the enforcement.

DLNR says outreach is offered in conjunction with shelter and housing programs, such as the City and County of Honolulu’s Housing and Outreach Navigation for Unsheltered (HONU) program.

DLNR will continue clean-ups throughout April at locations including Kapena Falls, Sand Island State Recreational Area and on unencumbered lands in Kapolei and Leeward O‘ahu.

For more information about the State approach to homelessness, click here.

You can also contact (808) 586-0193 or e-mail gov.homelessness@hawaii.gov to report a homeless concern on state lands.