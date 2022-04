HONOLULU (KHON2) — During the height of the pandemic, many people missed doctors’ appointments and important medical screenings.

That’s one of the reasons why the Department of Health launched the “Get Screened Hawaii” campaign, to encourage adults to get screened for colon cancer.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Ankur Jain, MD, who’s with the Hawaii Comprehensive Cancer Coalition, and George Stewart, colon cancer survivor, joined Wake Up 2day with the details.