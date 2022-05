HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hunger affects 1 in 8 Americans, including millions of children, senior citizens, and veterans.

Fortunately, the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is coming soon, providing residents with an easy way to donate food to those in need. Joining us with more is Adele Yoshikawa, NALC Food Drive Spokesperson.