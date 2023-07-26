Back in the day, restaurants like Fisherman’s Wharf, Canlis and The Tahitian Lanai were popular spots to eat. It was all because of Spencecliff Enterprises, responsible for dozens of eateries. They were formed by two brothers who are being honored.

Former employees reunited to remember the restaurants. One former employee, Eddie Flores, joined Take2 with more, including his memories working as working for Spencecliff. Flores is also the founder of L&L Hawaiian BBQ.

Spencecliff President Chantal Weaver also joined Take2 to talk about the reunion and how other former workers can participate.

Others on the reunion committee include Jade Dynasty Restaurant owner, Alan Ho; Victor Lim who is Mr. McDonald’s in Hawaii and Puna Nam of scrumptious Cinnamon’s restaurant in Kailua

To get tickets, Weaver said to Google Spencecliff Reunion and it will take you to the information page.