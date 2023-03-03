Overcoming prejudice with the power of sport while uniting the world like no other event can. The Special Olympics world games are coming up soon and some Hawaii athletes are in the mix and are ready to compete.

Joining us with more details is Shavanna Mahoe, Special Olympics Hawaii athlete and Nip Ho, senior vice president of programs, Special Olympics Hawaii.

Special Olympics mission:

Provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills, and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

Special Olympics is founded on the belief that people with intellectual disabilities can, with proper instruction and encouragement, learn, enjoy and benefit from participation in individual and team sports, adapted as necessary to meet the needs of those with special mental and physical limitations.

Special Olympics believes that consistent training is essential to the development of sport skills. In addition, competition among those of equal abilities is the most appropriate means of testing these skills, measuring progress and providing incentives for personal growth.

Special Olympics believes that through sports training and competition, people with intellectual disabilities benefit physically, mentally, socially, and spiritually. Families are also strengthened; and the community at large, can participate in and observe an environment of equality, respect and acceptance.

To continue reading, head over to their website.