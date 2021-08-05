Social Scene: Yelp to show COVID-19 vaccine requirements

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Do you rely on “Yelp” to help you decide on which restaurants to eat at? Well, now the company is adding two new features to help you with your choice of dining. Starting Aug. 5, Yelp will now allow restaurants and businesses to show vaccine requirements for customers. Users will be able to see whether proof of vaccination is required to visit participating restaurants or if their staff is fully vaccinated.

Each business will have the option to activate these new features, but is not required to.