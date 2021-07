HONOLULU (KHON2) — July 7 is World Chocolate Day. The day marks the first time chocolate was brought to Europe back in 1550.

And consider dark chocolate in your search for a sweet fixing. Dark chocolate is commonly known to have the most health benefits because it’s packed with antioxidants and is known to reduce the risk of pressure and provides endorphins to your brain.

On the flipside, white chocolate has the highest levels of sugar and fat.