Social Scene: Working out in Overalls

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a 91-year-old man from Alabama, who has become an “internet sensation” for his dedication to working out, and also, for what he decides to wear to the gym.

He is melting hearts by working out three times a week in overalls.

His name is Lloyd Black. He is a member of the Anytime Fitness Gym. They recently honored Lloyed as “member of the month.”

He is an air force veteran and retired school principal, and said he was inspired to join the gym one year ago after daily tasks became difficult.

Black signed up for Anytime Fitness with his wife and said at first, he would get tired after spending about 10 minutes walking on the treadmill.

Now, a year later, he enjoys 30-minute treadmill walks, leg presses and upper-body machines.

The gym says Black is their oldest member and impresses and inspires many, with his positive attitude.