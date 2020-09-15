Social Scene: Working from home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some people enjoy working from home so much, they’d be willing to take a pay cut to continue doing just that.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to a new survey from healthinsurance.com, four out of ten american workers would accept a lower salary – in order to work from home full time.

You don’t have to worry about being stuck in traffic, and you would definitely save money on gas.

Now, 80 percent say they love working from home, as many employees continue to do so during this pandemic.

While, 53 percent say – they are not comfortable returning to their workplace.

Latest Stories on KHON2