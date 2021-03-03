Social Scene: Who’s more loyal?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Who’s more loyal? Cats or dogs?

This might not be a surprise to cat owners, but those fickle felines aren’t very loyal to their owners.

According to a new study in Japan, it found that cats, unlike dogs, are willing to warm up to someone even if they see that person is upsetting their owner.

Researchers had cats watch their owner struggle to open a clear container, sitting nearby for help.

Some people pitched in, while others said no way and turned their backs.

In the end, everyone offered treats to the cats, who gladly accepted the food from everyone – even those who angered their owners.

An identical study involving dogs ended with the pups refusing treats from the person who did not provide assistance.