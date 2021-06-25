Social Scene: When to stop drinking coffee

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Most of us know it’s a bad idea to drink coffee late in the evening, but when should that cut off be? According to a study done by researchers at the University of Edinburgh, you need to stop drinking coffee at least 6 hours before going to bed.

The study notes that while coffee has positive effects on improving alertness, too much caffeine can disturb the body’s natural rhythms which regulate sleep.

Instead, drinkers should enjoy no more than 400 milligrams, which is about 4 cups as part of a healthy balanced diet while remaining active.