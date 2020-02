HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s about the closure of another restaurant in Hawaii.

The Mai Tai Bar at Ala Moana center closed at one 1 a.m. morning.

Mai Tai’s has been a local favorite for 20 years.

Not just for drinks and food, but for local entertainment.

Olive Garden has filed for a permit to do work at the bar and Bubba Gumps Restaurant.

Details are still developing on what exactly will occupy the space and when the changes will take place.