Social Scene: When kids answer questions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about what singer, Carrie Underwood shared on Instagram.

It’s an adorable photo of her son Isaiah’s school assignment, just before Valentine’s Day, that listed all of his mother’s best attributes.

The 4-year-old wrote some funny answers to a questionnaire, that many keiki are given in school.

For example, when asked how old he thinks his mom is?

He said, “70-years-old.”

Isaiah also said his mom’s job is to “wash the laundry” and also wrote that his mother was really good at “folding laundry.”

