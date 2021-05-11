Social Scene: What’s old is new again

HONOLULU (KHON2) — What’s old is new again in television, including some all-time classics like “Friends,” “Sex and the City,” “Gossip Girl” and more.

Reboots and revivals are once again the trend on TV. HBO Max is reuniting “Friends,” bringing back “Sex and the City” and “Frasier” is heading to paramount plus.

While showtime’s “Dexter” is being revived as a limited series, “The Fresh Prince” will be a drama on peacock called “Bel-Air.” There’s also “Fantasy Island” and “Doogie Kamealoha M.D.,” which is filmed here in Hawaii.

Fans like the familiarity and TV nostalgia, which is why many streaming services are bringing back these fan favorites shows.