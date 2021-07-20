Social Scene: What’s in your bed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new paper by an expert at the University of Westminster is encouraging people to check their bed. Researchers say sweat, saliva, dandruff and dead skins cells that people leave behind after a night’s sleep creates the perfect environment for bacteria like E. Coli, fungi, viruses and microscopic bugs to grow.

Humans shed about 500 million skin cells a night, encouraging these tiny pests to come creeping around. The report recommends washing your linens every two weeks and replacing your bed after it hits the 10 year mark. Also, avoid eating in bed and allowing your pets to cuddle up with you on your place of rest.