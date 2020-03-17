Social Scene: What exactly is social distancing?

HONOLULU (KHON2) –

In today’s Hawaiian Telcom “Social Scene” and it’s all about social distancing.

Now despite pleas to practice social distancing – the crowds continue at Costco. Lines stretching from the check out registers in the front of the store – all the way to the back of the store.

In kona – the store actually had to ask customers to wait until other customers came out of the store before going in because they were at their maximum capacity of 250 people.

We talk a lot about social distancing but what exactly does that mean?

According to the CDC, social distancing means avoiding public places, staying away from large gatherings and stay at least 6 feet away from anyone you don’t live with. Basically you’re asked to stay at home when possible and only leave for essential things. Avoid handshakes and hugging and throw a shaka instead.

How are you practicing social distancing? Are you going to Costco or CVS and keeping your distance? Leave us a comment on our KHON2 Facebook page and we’ll read some later in the show.