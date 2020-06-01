Social Scene: What did you do over the weekend?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The last weekend in May – was a big one across the state.

Many businesses and services resumed – and a lot of residents headed out to get a haircut, or go to the beach, or to the mall.

On Oahu, salons and beauty operators reopened as well as dog parks, skate parks, Wet N’ Wild and Kualoa Ranch.

That’s in addition to the beaches and retailers that already opened earlier in May.

On Hawaii Island, Kauai and Maui, more businesses reopened – places of worship, parks and restaurants.