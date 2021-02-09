Social Scene: Whale swims with dolphins

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about a new friendship formed in the Pacific Ocean.

A massive whale has made some unlikely new friends.

A boat off the coast of Catalina Island near Los Angeles, caught a glimpse of a gray whale swimming with dolphins.

Risso’s dolphins are a rare sighting and typically are not a playful bunch.

But these ones seemed to have a fun time with the whale, as the group danced and twirled around the larger animal.

Those on the boat say this was the first time they’ve ever seen any interaction between those type of dolphins and whales. They’re calling it a “once in a lifetime event.”