Social Scene: Wedding mishap

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This morning, it’s all about newlyweds from Washington State who have an extra special memory of their recent nuptials.

Andrew and Marlee Kent decided to get married on the edge of the Lake Tahoe since they visit the special place every summer.

Everything was going as planned until Andrew opened the box and the ring fell through a crack in the dock and into the freezing lake.

He wanted to go in after it but the minister convinced him not to. They continued the ceremony and after took to Facebook for help and found the founder of Tahoe Scuba Diving. The next day after moving around some rocks for about 30 minutes, the diver found the ring.