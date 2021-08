HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s two great tastes: watermelon and pizza. But have you ever thought about what they would taste like together? Domino’s Australia attempted to create this unique pie, which is essentially a slice of watermelon covered in pizza toppings and baked.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The unusual concoction was the suggestion of a Tiktok user Oliver Paterson. Paterson made his with barbecue sauce and chorizo.