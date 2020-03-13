Social Scene: Wash your hands to your favorite song

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Concerns over the coronavirus have led the golden age of hand washing PSA’s.

Hopefully you’ve been washing your hands regardless – even before the coronavirus.

The rule of thumb, is to wash and scrub your hands for 20 seconds or the equivalent to singing happy birthday twice.



But singing happy birthday to yourself – gets weird after a while – which is why a teenager from the UK came up with a brilliant idea!

17-year old William Gibson created a website where it generates hand washing instructions to lyrics from a song of your choice, instantly!