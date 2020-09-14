Social Scene: Vinyl records out selling CD’s

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We’re taking it back to the old school because vinyl records are making a huge comeback!

For the first time since 1986, vinyl records are outselling CD’s.

In the first half of this year, vinyl sales brought in $232.1 million – a $100 million more than compact discs.

To put that into perspective, vinly records had only $14.5 million in sales in 2005.

So far, the most popular selling vinyl record on 2020 is – the Beatles’ Abbey Road.

