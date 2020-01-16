Social Scene: Valentine’s Day Tree

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you haven’t put away your Christmas tree yet – you might want to keep it out for the latest trend involving hearts, kisses and flowers.

We’re talking about a Valentine’s Day tree.

People are going crazy on social media – posting their loved up tree – for the most over-commercialized seasonal holiday.

You can repurpose your tree to include conversation hearts – like be mine, kisses, hugs and love you.

Many on social media are saying they smile every time they walk by their tree.

Some people are putting gifts under the tree for their kids, while some are saying that it’s a good reminder for their hubby or significant other to get them a present.

