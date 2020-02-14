Social Scene: Valentine’s Day tradition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday is Valentine’s Day, and a lot of people are expressing their love for their significant other on social media.

Many people will be posting pictures of how they’re celebrating the day.

One couple, is spending Valentine’s Day the same way they’ve spent it for more than a quarter of a century.

This is Gail and Arvel Ross from Arkansas.

They have been celebrating with the same chocolate box for more than 25 years.

Each Valentine’s Day, they take the empty box back to “Kopper Kettle Candies” in Van Buren and they refill it with sweet treats.

The high school sweethearts have been married since 1957.