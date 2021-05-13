Social scene: Vaccine lottery

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One state is betting millions to improve its vaccine administration rate. In Ohio, anyone who gets at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, is eligible to win $1 million dollars.

Adults in the buckeye state are able to enter a lottery that will provide a prize each Wednesday for five weeks just by getting one dose.

The state will also provide four-year, college scholarships to five vaccinated residents who are 18 years old or older. Tuition, room and board and books are all covered.

While some say it’s a waste of funds, Ohio’s governor says the real waste is a life lost to COVID-19.

The first of the weekly drawings is set for May 26.

