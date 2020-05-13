Social Scene: Using Passion to Help the Community

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about a high school senior who is using her passion and senior project to help the community.

Lian Muneno is making sure that she’s leaving behind a meaningful and memorable high school career.

The Moanalua High School senior is making coloring pages to give people an outlet during these stressful and uncertain times.

She hopes that her colorful project can help people find some peace for their mental health.

She also says she would love to plan a charity event with a non-profit organization – where every page colored – would earn a donation.