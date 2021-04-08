Social Scene: Unwanted residents

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Texas home found hundreds of unwanted residents.

Cell phone footage taken outside of a Houston home captured hundreds of bats flying in and out of a tiny space in the roof.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The family says they initially thought it was an infestation of birds, but it only took an expert a matter of minutes to identify who the culprit was.

The wildlife expert was able to patch up the small entrance way and use a cone that allows the creatures to leave but not come back.

More than 30 bat species are found in Texas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories