Social Scene: Unwanted residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Texas home found hundreds of unwanted residents.

Cell phone footage taken outside of a Houston home captured hundreds of bats flying in and out of a tiny space in the roof.

The family says they initially thought it was an infestation of birds, but it only took an expert a matter of minutes to identify who the culprit was.

The wildlife expert was able to patch up the small entrance way and use a cone that allows the creatures to leave but not come back.

More than 30 bat species are found in Texas.