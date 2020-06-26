Social Scene: Unemployment Fraud

HONOLULU (KHON2) — State officials say scammers have gotten away with $15 million by filing fake unemployment claims through the pandemic unemployment program or Pua. The scary part, these scammers actually filed for $92 million in claims, but officials say they were able to block about $76 million in payments.

6,000 local residents have come forward and reported being a victim.

Officials say, the fraud is not linked to any labor department data breach, but could be tied to past credit card breaches that gave thieves access to social security numbers and birthdates.

So, if you’ve even gotten a notice that your personal information was compromised – your identity could be at risk.

Officials are continuing to investigate and says if you’ve received a letter from the unemployment office and did not file a claim – report it to them.