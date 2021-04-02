Social Scene: Underwater Easter egg hunt

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Get ready for an Easter egg hunt in the deep blue sea.

Peter Cottontail went for a dive in the waters off the Florida Keys, as divers went to explore the shallow reef and look for Easter egg treasures.

Spencer Slate, the operator of Captain Slate’s Scuba Adventures, sported a giant bunny suit to hide the brightly-colored eggs.

Real eggs and non-toxic colorings were used to avoid any negative environmental impact.

The underwater bunny also handed eggs to those youngsters who found it too difficult to reach the bottom of the ocean.

The divers also got to take pictures with Peter Cottontail.