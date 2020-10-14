Social Scene: Ultimate couch potato

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking to make some extra cash without leaving the house during quarantine, one company could make that dream a reality.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

You can get paid for sitting around, watching TV and kicking it in your underwear.

Pockies, because of the pockets is an underwear company that is looking to hire the ultimate couch potato.

The brand will pay you $500 a day to sit on your sofa for five hours in their boxer shorts and provide feedback.

Pockies says applicants must be 18-years of age and “have no ambition whatsoever”.

Besides giving you $500, Pockies will provide food and a week’s worth of their boxers because this European company wants to get a better understanding of the American way.

The deadline for submission is October 31 at us.pockies.com.

Latest Stories on KHON2