Live Now
Wake Up 2Day

Social Scene: Tua Time in Miami

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

It’s Tua time in Miami because Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins have agreed to a fully guaranteed rookie contract.

The Saint Louis grad got paid big time – with a four year deal worth $30.2 million dollars, which included a signing bonus of $19.6 million and a fifth year option.

Tagovailoa was the fifth overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft by the Dolphins last month.    

His number one jersey has been selling like hotcakes.

It currently leads all jersey sales since the NFL draft, selling more than Tom Brady!

And the Saint Louis School alum’s first big purchase? A new car for his mom.  

The Ewa Beach native surprised his mom for Mother’s Day — parking the new Cadillac Escalade in front of their home — complete with a giant red bow.

 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

80° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 80° 66°

Wednesday

80° / 65°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 70% 80° 65°

Thursday

81° / 65°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 50% 81° 65°

Friday

82° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 82° 67°

Saturday

82° / 68°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 82° 68°

Sunday

81° / 68°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 81° 68°

Monday

80° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

68°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

80°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
67°

67°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°

Trending Stories