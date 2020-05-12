Social Scene: Tua Time in Miami

It’s Tua time in Miami because Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins have agreed to a fully guaranteed rookie contract.

The Saint Louis grad got paid big time – with a four year deal worth $30.2 million dollars, which included a signing bonus of $19.6 million and a fifth year option.

Tagovailoa was the fifth overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft by the Dolphins last month.

His number one jersey has been selling like hotcakes.

It currently leads all jersey sales since the NFL draft, selling more than Tom Brady!

And the Saint Louis School alum’s first big purchase? A new car for his mom.

The Ewa Beach native surprised his mom for Mother’s Day — parking the new Cadillac Escalade in front of their home — complete with a giant red bow.