Social Scene: Tua Tagovailoa

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) —  Everyone is talking about Tua Tagovailoa – who improved to 2-0 as an NFL starter.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Tua showing that star potential and sparkled in Miami’s huge come from behind victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

He joked after the game that his performance was a lot better than last week.

His Head Coach Brian Flores said, “Tua made a lot of big plays for us, especially down the stretch and the stage wasn’t too big for him tonight.”

The former Saint Louis product showed off his pinpoint accuracy – throwing for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

Sports Radio Host Colin Cowherd called it one of the best games he’s watched all season.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories