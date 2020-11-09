Social Scene: Tua Tagovailoa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Everyone is talking about Tua Tagovailoa – who improved to 2-0 as an NFL starter.
Tua showing that star potential and sparkled in Miami’s huge come from behind victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
He joked after the game that his performance was a lot better than last week.
His Head Coach Brian Flores said, “Tua made a lot of big plays for us, especially down the stretch and the stage wasn’t too big for him tonight.”
The former Saint Louis product showed off his pinpoint accuracy – throwing for 248 yards and two touchdowns.
Sports Radio Host Colin Cowherd called it one of the best games he’s watched all season.
