Social Scene: Truly Hard Seltzer Rewarding essential workers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We’ve heard of restaurants and retailers giving essential workers freebies and discounts during this pandemic, but what about, a free flight on a private jet?

That’s what beverage company Truly Hard Seltzer is offering.

It’s teamed up with aviation company Wheels Up to reward essential workers during the holidays.

It’s called the Truly Together for the Holidays contest and it allows people to nominate friends or family the chance to win a flight home by private jet.

Nominees can include health care professionals, grocery store workers, teachers and other essential workers who have been on the front lines.

You can nominate someone by clicking here, or you can post your nomination on Twitter, by using the hashtag Truly Home Again, and explain why your nominee deserves to win.

Entries must be received by next Friday, November 27.