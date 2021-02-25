Social Scene: Tripadvisor’s top U.S. beaches

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In Hawaii, we are surrounded by water and gorgeous beaches, but are they the best in the country?

Tripadvisor just updated its top 25 beaches in the U.S.

The travel planning and review website made its list based on user responses left on its website in the last year.

Ten beaches in the U.S. were highlighted as standouts, five in Hawaii.

But the best beach, according to Tripadvisor, is in Florida. St. Pete Beach which Tripadvisor users say is great for watching the sunset and small group cruising.

Kaanapali Beach on Maui followed in second place.

The only beach on Oahu that made it into the top ten is Kailua.

Three other beaches on Maui made the top 10: Wailea, Napili and Wai’anapanapa State Park.