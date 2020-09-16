Social Scene: Trick-or-treating during the pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lot of parents have been asking about Halloween during this pandemic and ideas for trick or treating for their kids.
Hershey’s has launched a new website and interactive map, showing you the current risk in your area to help people determine the best activities for your zone.
The map is color coded – with green being the lowest risk – to red being the highest.
For example, Kauai is green, and it recommends passing candy out from the garage or driveway – which has more space.
Oahu, which is orange, recommends trick-or-treat in reverse by dressing up children in costumes and hanging out in the front yard.
