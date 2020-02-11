Social Scene: Traveling Pet Peeves

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tuesday, we’re talking about traveling pet peeves.

That’s after Southwest Airlines decided to make a new announcement to all passengers.

Flight attendants are now asking people to report any “unwelcome behavior” on board flights.

It’s now part of the airline’s required pre-flight emergency briefing and demonstration.

The airline says the change reflects Southwest’s commitment to ensuring a safe and welcoming environment at all times.

Southwest’s flight attendants have established procedures, which may include re-seating a customer away from the person exhibiting the “unwelcome behavior,” and requesting that the offending customer stop whatever offensive behavior they’re doing.