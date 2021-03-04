Social Scene: Travel to the moon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re looking to get away for a vacation, a Japanese billionaire is offering a free trip, all expenses covered – that’s out of this world!

Start packing because we’re headed to the moon!

Yusaku Maezawa is looking for eight people to travel with him to the moon on Elon Musk’s SpaceX flight in 2023.

The 45-year-old fashion tycoon started taking applications this week for the rare opportunity, which he calls dearMoon.

Maezawa is encouraging everyone to apply, and said he’s looking for two things. You have to push the envelope to do something that’s even better and bigger than what you’re doing on earth and be willing to support the other crew members.

According to dearMoon, pre-registration closes on Mar. 14.