Social Scene: Travel plans

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We continue to talk about travel this morning, because according to a new survey by Travel Leaders Network, the majority of U.S. and Canadian travelers say they plan to take a vacation next year.

In fact, 70 percent say they plan to travel in 2021, according to Travel Leaders Network. Nearly half say, they’ve already made plans.

So, where do people plan to go?

According to this survey, Europe tops the international list.

When it comes to domestic travel, Americans are planning outdoor experiences in national parks and beaches – in Florida, Hawaii, Alaska and California.

